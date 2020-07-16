2,000 machines going to nursing homes to rapidly test for COVID-19

"I don't exactly know CMS envisions us using these. Whether it's to dovetail in with the test you are already doing. Is it something they want to have on sight so that when we open visitation that you may be able to test some of your visitors? Or if they want to use this so we can spot test employees and residents. That's again guidance we need from the federal government," said John Matson, spokesperson for the Alabama Nursing Home Association.