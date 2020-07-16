Local residents respond to Gov. Ivey’s statewide mask order

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask order went into effect on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Everyone is now required to wear mask in public indoor spaces open to the public and outdoor areas where ten or more people are gathered.
WAFF 48 News talked to several people in Scottsboro who expressed how they feel about the new order.
“I don’t really like it at all because I feel like they are forcing us to do something that I don’t feel like doing all of the time because one I cant breath in it. I’m not saying the coronavirus is not here, I’m not saying that, but I think a lot of is political stuff and none of us thought about this in January and then it hit us in March,” said resident Brenda Duval.
Scottsboro resident Samantha Moore said she is in favor of the new mask order.
“You wear clothes into a store, so wear a mask to go into a store. It’s not that big of a deal. Yes,it’s a little difficult to breath in some cases but there are masks that gives you plenty of airwaves to breath. I have had so much ease breathing in this mask, it just helps and it helps protects people. You might not be able to prevent the virus from coming to you, but you’re keeping it from going to other people,” said Moore.
Businesses are encouraged to put up signs explaining that masks are mandatory for customers to enter.
Currently, the order is set to expire on July 31.
