Huntsville attorney: Employees can ask people why they’re not wearing masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a lot of gray area in the new state mask mandate.
One question we’re getting can people ask me why I won’t wear a mask?
We took those concerns to a lawyer.
Say you walk into a restaurant or shop without a mask.
Huntsville Attorney Will League says an employee has every right to ask you why.
He says if the reason is due to a medical condition, you shouldn’t be entering that establishment.
Instead, the business has to offer an alternative, such as curbside or delivery.
“You do not have to let them in. it is not a violation of HIPPA to ask why they’re not wearing a mask. However, if they have a condition the American Disabilities Act, you have to provide a reasonable accommodation. That does not mean letting them in and putting your patrons at risk,” League said.
League says a business owner could be shut down for not enforcing the health order.
The mask mandate goes in effect Thursday evening at 5.
