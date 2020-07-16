Hillsboro woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade

HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Hillsboro celebrated her 100th birthday in style recently.
According to our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser, Mattie Davis was the star of the show as dozens of cars lined up to drive by and salute her.
Davis has lived in Hillsboro her entire live and is recognized as the city’s oldest living citizen. She and her late husband have a big legacy too - 8 children, 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren!
“Mrs. Mattie Davis has lived through much of history, including World War II, the Great Depression, the Desegregation era and this current COVID-19 pandemic,” Davis’ granddaughter, Shamyra Owens said. “However, through those difficult times, her faith and belief remained in Jesus Christ.”
