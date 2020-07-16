Helen Keller Hospital changes caregiver policy

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Helen Keller Hospital is making changes to its patient caregiver policy.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, only one caregiver is allowed per patient.
They must also remain with the patient for the duration of their hospital stay.
If the caregiver leaves for any reason, they won’t be allowed to re-enter the hospital.
This does not apply to COVID-19 patients or those whose condition is being investigated as a possible COVID-19 case. Those patients are not allowed any visitors.
