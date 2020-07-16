First Alert Weather Day: High heat & humidity today with isolated storms

Happy Thursday! It is a warm and muggy start to the day and today will feel warmer than any day so far this week!
It is a much warmer start to the day today than any other day this week. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 70s in some spots and will continue to warm throughout the day. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a heat. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of Northwest Alabama from Noon until 7pm. This means feels like temperatures will be above 105-degrees at times. Air temperatures today will be from the low to mid 90s with quite a bit of sunshine. While most of us will be sunny, a few spots may see an isolated storm fire up by midday and mid-afternoon.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as well due to the heat. Temperatures will be back into the mid 90s by the afternoon with feels like temperatures back near 105-degrees. There is a slightly better chance at showers and storms Friday afternoon. The heat will carry on into the weekend as well which will be hot and humid as well. Feels like temperatures will be near 100-degrees. There will be a few chances for storms this weekend as well, which could impact afternoon outdoor plans on Saturday and Sunday, but not everyone will see rain.
