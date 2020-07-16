First Alert Weather Day: High heat & humidity today with isolated storms

It is a much warmer start to the day today than any other day this week. Temperatures are into the mid to upper 70s in some spots and will continue to warm throughout the day. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a heat. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of Northwest Alabama from Noon until 7pm. This means feels like temperatures will be above 105-degrees at times. Air temperatures today will be from the low to mid 90s with quite a bit of sunshine. While most of us will be sunny, a few spots may see an isolated storm fire up by midday and mid-afternoon.