First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index expected to reach 105° for some today

With intense heat expected there are some precautions you may want to take to avoid heat illness. Most of the time heat illness of heat exhaustion or heat stroke are due to dehydration so hydration is key. Make sure to drink plenty of water not only on days of the heat, but also days leading up to it. Experts recommend that on a normal day you should drink half an ounce of water for each pound you weigh. So a 150 pound person should drink at least 75 ounces of water every day. However, I would recommend more than that on a hot day like today and what we are expecting into the weekend. Especially if you plan on drinking a few adult beverages as well.