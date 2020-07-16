First Alert Weather Day: Heat Index expected to reach 105° for some today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to intense heat across the Tennessee Valley.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the Tennessee Valley which are in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, & Lawrence counties from noon until 7 PM Friday. This is because “feels like temperatures”, also known as the “heat index”, are expected to climb towards or above 105°F for a period of time this afternoon.
A Heat Advisory is issued by the National Weather Service in Huntsville when temperatures are forecast to reach between 105 and 109 degrees or air temperatures are forecast to reach between 100 and 104 degrees. An “Excessive Heat Warning” is issued when the heat index is forecast to reach 110 degrees or higher, or air temperatures are forecast to reach 105 degrees or higher.
This is the first Heat Advisory of the year for North Alabama, and won’t likely be the last. In fact, tomorrow looks like another hot day across the Valley and we could see Advisories expanded to include more counties on Friday. However, just because your county/town is not included in the Advisory, doesn’t meant that it won’t be hot in your area. It just means that you won’t meet the threshold for temperatures or heat index values.
With intense heat expected there are some precautions you may want to take to avoid heat illness. Most of the time heat illness of heat exhaustion or heat stroke are due to dehydration so hydration is key. Make sure to drink plenty of water not only on days of the heat, but also days leading up to it. Experts recommend that on a normal day you should drink half an ounce of water for each pound you weigh. So a 150 pound person should drink at least 75 ounces of water every day. However, I would recommend more than that on a hot day like today and what we are expecting into the weekend. Especially if you plan on drinking a few adult beverages as well.
Reminder: Now that we are in the middle of summer and expect a long stretch of this nasty heat, here is a reminder to check the back seat of your car before you get out. There were 52 deaths (31 children) in 2019 due to being left in a hot car. That is 52 too many. It is NEVER okay to leave a child or pet in the car, especially when it is hot out. In just 10 minutes your car on a 95-degree day like today, will have an interior temp of 114°. In a half an hour that temperature is nearly 130°. Please take the extra 10-20 seconds to double check the back of your car.
Another thing to think about is pet safety. Not only in the car, but out on your walk! Today’s temperature into the low to mid 90s will increase pavement temperatures past 130°F which is dangerous for dog’s paws. The rule of thumb is to rest your hand on the pavement, wait seven seconds, and if the pavement is too hot for your hand, then it is too hot for your hound. With a road/pavement surface temperature of 125°F, skin damage is possible on a dog’s paw in just one minute!
Please stay safe and cool!
