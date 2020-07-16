First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat extended to Friday afternoon

The heat continues to be the big story this week. Our First Alert Weather Day will continue through Friday afternoon.
It will remain hot into the weekend but most areas should have a heat index below 105. Continue to be careful in the heat and make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids. Make sure your pets have plenty of water too.
The heat will drop some by 11 p.m. tonight but it will still feel like 80 most of the night. The heat index will climb between 100 and 105 again Friday afternoon.
Rain chances remain on the low side but a few storms could pop up over NW Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee late this evening. We expect isolated storm chances to pick up each and every afternoon over the next 10 days. Any storms that fire up could be strong. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s with the humidity making it feel close to 100 just about every day into next week.
