Fayetteville police, municipal court building closed due to COVID-19 concerns

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville’s police department and municipal court building is closed until further notice.
City administrator Scott Collins said it’s due to concerns over possible COVID-19 exposure.
Personnel are now under quarantine protocol. Employees will be working remotely to take care of any needs from citizens.
If you have a court date scheduled for tomorrow or Monday, it will be rescheduled.
If you need to speak with an officer, call 931-433-4522. If you need to speak to someone in the business office or municipal court, call 931-438-7771.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.