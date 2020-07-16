Fayetteville police, municipal court building closed due to COVID-19 concerns

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 16, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 3:10 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville’s police department and municipal court building is closed until further notice.

City administrator Scott Collins said it’s due to concerns over possible COVID-19 exposure.

Personnel are now under quarantine protocol. Employees will be working remotely to take care of any needs from citizens.

If you have a court date scheduled for tomorrow or Monday, it will be rescheduled.

If you need to speak with an officer, call 931-433-4522. If you need to speak to someone in the business office or municipal court, call 931-438-7771.

