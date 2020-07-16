Enrollment deadline extended for Huntsville Virtual Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is extending the deadline for families to enroll their student in Huntsville Virtual Academy, the district’s fully online learning option beginning this upcoming school year.
The new deadline to enroll is 4 p.m. July 24.
District leaders said they are extending the deadline to provide families with additional time to make their decisions on the traditional or virtual option.
The previous deadline was July 20.
Schools officials say nearly 5,000 students are enrolled in HVA according to administrators
In the virtual learning program, students will complete coursework, view learning modules, watch instructional videos, engage in discussions, and complete assignments within Schoology, the district’s learning management system. Instruction will be both live and prerecorded.
Learn more and enroll by visiting huntsvillecityschools.org/hva.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.