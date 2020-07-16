Diapers, clothing among items included in Alabama’s sales tax holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is Friday through Sunday.
A number of items will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. Many counties and municipalities will also be participating and waving sales taxes.
While traditional school supplies under $50 like book bags, paper, and writing utensils are exempt, there are also many everyday items on the list.
Here are some of the other items that will be tax free:
- Clothing and shoes that are $100 or less
- Diapers
- Computers, printers and laptops that are $750 or less
- Books that are $30 or less
The Alabama Department of Revenue has the complete list of tax-exempt items and participating counties and cities.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.