CRAFT federal team works to help stop coronavirus spread in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New COVID-19 cases per day are averaging higher and higher in Madison County.
That’s according to Bama Tracker, a website that gets its information from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On July 5, there were 71 new cases, but on July 13, there were 267 new cases.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said these numbers need to change.
“Madison County is showing in the very high risk,” Landers said.
Now, the COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Team is involved.
Landers said this federal and regional team left Thursday after spending several days in Madison County.
“There was a broad range of input from various community leaders,” Landers said. “From healthcare leaders, education leaders, faith based communities, the under-served, and also long term care.”
When looking at the numbers, Landers said there are several factors.
“Percent of cases is something we look at,” she said. “The overall decline in the county, we want to look at the overall testing being done in the county, and we also want to look at visits to the emergency rooms, and other healthcare providers for COVID-19 like illnesses.”
But, Landers warns, like everything else things change.
“This can shift in county so we don’t want any county to let its guard down when we are looking at the widespread transmission that we have in the state of Alabama,” she said.
