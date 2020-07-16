Comet NEOWISE visible the next few nights across the Tennessee Valley

Comet NEOWISE has been visible the last several days across the United States and we have seen many pictures on social media. However, it had only been visible to most of us during the early morning hours (before 4am) while many of you were asleep. While it will still be visible in the morning (between 4am-4:45am) the next few days, it will also be visible just after sunset! The actual time varies every night, but it becomes visible shortly after 9pm the next few nights and will last about one in a half to two hours if skies are clear.