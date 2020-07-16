Clinical mental health counselor discusses back-to-school stress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School districts across North Alabama have given parents a few different enrollment options for Fall 2020. With just a few days left to make a massive decision, many are asking: How do I know I’m making the right decision for my child?
Clinical mental health counselor David Barnhart from Behavioral Sciences of Alabama has some tips and insight for parents as they work through their options.
First, Barnhart encourages parents to do more than simply talk about their options. He suggests researching what reputable doctors are saying and tuning out social media hype and peer pressure.
Barnhart recommends actually writing out a pro/con list for your options.
He also says you shouldn’t be too concerned about how your child will process all these big changes.
This is because group behavior has a huge influence on how our brains function, especially in kids.
However, kids with anxiety issues may need a little more attention.
”If I were treating a child with an anxiety disorder, I would prepare them to go to school,” Barnhart said. “Maybe it’s a health anxiety or OCD contamination fears, then what I would do as a therapist is I would help that child habituate to those circumstances. We can usually help kids learn to cope with those things.”
Barnhart believes schools are well prepared to handle students who may be more fearful than others.
If you are seeking advice, he says he’s always available to help.
