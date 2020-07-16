Candlelight vigil held in Ardmore one year after woman’s murder

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s almost been one year since LaKresha Somerville was murdered.
Last year we told you her estranged husband, Fred Somerville, was charged with her murder.
He’s also accused of killing 74-year-old Bruce Cosman in Ardmore, Alabama.
Police tell us they found her body in Fred’s car.
Right now he’s in the Limestone County jail, awaiting trial.
But Thursday night, LaKresha’s family is honoring her memory.
The ceremony was in the parking lot of the McDonald’s.
Why? Because this is where LaKresha’s and her best friend April Robison started working together in 1996.
Dozens of LaKresha’s friends and family members filled this space.
They listened to a handful of LaKresha’s favorite songs and shared memories of her.
Towards the end of the memorial they released balloons with notes written on them.
We got a chance to speak with LaKresha’s uncle and son.
They told me their hope for people who are experiencing domestic violence Speak up, and tell someone you trust.
“Everyday she taught me something new. How to be more nice. How to be a better son. To be nice to people, learn. Everyday,” LaKresha’s son Saviln Somerville said.
“You don’t know because they don’t tell you. Fear. One of the things I read is that there’s also fear of someone retaliating family once it’s known. Seek help, help,” says LaKresha’s uncle, Ronnie Smith.
If you are experiencing domestic violence there are many resources out there. Ashakiran is one of them. You can call their 24 hour crisis line at:
