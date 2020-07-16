Area swimmers prepare for senior seasons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Swim Association has over 150 members. One of their standouts, Westminster Christian Academy senior Eboni McCarty continues her work with her coaches and teammates each week.
“I love my swim team and I love my coaches,” McCarty said. “I feel like they’ve trained me up to be the swimmer that I am today. I’ve worked my way to where I’m one of the fastest swimmers in the U.S. And I can only thank them for that and their determination to get me where I want to be.”
McCarty part of a Westminster swimming dynasty that’s won four straight 6A-7A girls state titles. One of her teammates, fellow senior Rebekah Hamilton, who’s headed to Auburn, has already qualified for the Olympic trials.
“I love competing against her, she’s an amazing swimmer, and I’m very happy that she made her Olympic trials time. I’m so excited for her. And I’m working toward getting mine, so I feel like I’m going to be able to get mine, as soon as I’m able to get into the water next.”
McCarty set a new state record in the 50-meter freestyle last season, breaking her own previous record, along with winning a 200-meter freestyle title. The ultimate goal: becoming an Olympic gold medal winner.
“To be able to get a gold medal in my fifty and hundred, and what ever events may fall after that I would love to medal and just to be able to go the Olympics,” McCarty added. “Going to the Olympics has been my dream since I was a very small child before I knew anything about swim or how hard it was for me to get there. It’s always been a goal of mine so that’s what I’m working toward.”
After her senior year, it’s off to the University of Georgia continuing her athletic career.
“To be totally honest, Georgia has always been a dream school of mine. I’ve always loved Georgia, I’ve been going to their camp since I was in sixth or seventh grade. So I have a very good relationship with the coaches and they’ve seen me grow up. And they see what kind of swimmer that I am, So I was absolutely ecstatic when they offered me a good scholarship to go to their school.”
