Alabama Education Association surveying members about reopening schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teachers are learning about how schools will reopen alongside parents and students.
This week, the Alabama Education Association wanted to know if teachers feel comfortable with what’s being done at districts across the state.
Teachers, just like parents, are eager for information regarding the start of the school year.
“For the most part they are concerned about their safety and well being,” said Lakiska Jimmar, District 1 director of the Alabama Education Association.
Jimmar says she understands those concerns.
She overseas AEA members in Lauderdale County, Limestone County, Athens and Florence.
The AEA emailed members a survey asking for their opinions on reopening amid COVID-19.
“The purpose of that survey is basically to get a consensus from all educators whether they are teachers, custodians, CMP, whomever, to have an opportunity to voice their opinions and be heard about how their feelings with what’s going on in the current climate.” she said.
One example from the 14-question survey included asking if you are in favor of your employer mandating masks for students.
Jimmar said the data from the survey is another way for teachers voices to be heard by their superintendents and state leaders.
“I really do feel like the superintendents are trying to do the best that they can and I hope that they will keep their ears open and listen to their employees,” she said.
