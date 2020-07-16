Active Heat Advisory for our Thursday

We are under a heat advisory for our Thursday afternoon and evening. This is mainly impacting our western counties like Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion, and Lawrence but may become more widespread for Friday.
This means we are seeing heat indices at or above 105 degrees, but not exceeding 109 degrees. This is the lowest level of warning for heat, but can still cause health issues. Although only some counties are under this advisory, all of northern Alabama will feel heat indices in the upper 90s and lower 100s for today and tomorrow.
If possible, limit your time outdoors, stay out of direct sunlight and make sure you and your pets are staying hydrated.
As we go throughout the afternoon, we are quick to climb into the upper 80s, lower 90s today. We top out around 95 here in the Valley. Some cloud coverage will build later this afternoon and give us low rain chances headed into the evening.
The 90s continue into tomorrow as well, keeping the heat advisory active until 7 pm Friday evening. We see our greatest chance of storms roll in anytime after 1 pm. We end Friday under partly cloudy skies and a low in the mid-70s.
For the weekend, expect the heat to stick around and those indices to stay in the triple digits. Some rain and thunder is possible for Saturday and headed into next week. It looks like our first break from the 90s will be midweek.
