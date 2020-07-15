18U travel baseball team wins Wood Bat National Championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 18 and under Viper Baseball Academy team won the Wood Bat National Championship this month in Atlanta. One of, if not the biggest, travel tourney in the country, the Vipers became the first team with players from the state of Alabama to win the event. They did it with only 12 players.
“We had to play the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals in the same day with twelve players in the Atlanta heat,” Vipers coach Roger Wright said. “It was a major accomplishment doing it with twelve guys. Now when I say we did it with twelve guys, we did it with twelve really good players.”
Most teams with double the players the Vipers team had in the dugout, after a few wins and tough competition, the games started running together for players. The team also comprised of high school players from north Alabama.
“Actually when we got to the quarterfinals, I didn’t know we were in the quarterfinals,” Vipers second baseman Logan Malone said. “I thought we were in the first round, and when we won the semi game, that’s when I knew we had a chance.”
The Vipers team also brought home hardware from tournaments in Nashville and Birmingham this summer.
“This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing in a summer, and for VBA,” Vipers catcher Jace Guyette said. “This summer right here with these guys was the best summer I’ve ever had, and probably many of them would say the same.”
“I was a little sad, i wanted to do this again,” Wright added. “Just because they’re such great young men. they love each other and kinda set the example that if you play for your teammate, and unselfish, and you do the thing for your teammate, good things will happen, and they prove that this year.”
