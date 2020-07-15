Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat in north Alabama and middle Tennessee.
Areas west of I-65 have been placed under a heat advisory. These are the most likely areas to see the heat index rise to 107 degrees. It will be hot everywhere and everyone should be taking precautions with this heat. Make sure your pets have plenty of fresh water and a way to stay cool.
The heat index will rise to near 100 as early as 11 a.m. over most of the area. Temperatures will rise into the middle 90s by the early afternoon.
The heat should begin to subside around sunset for with a round of storms. We are also expecting a round of scattered storms that could bring with them heavy rain, isolated damaging winds and intense lightning.
Friday will be another hot one and we continue with a First Alert for Friday with a forecast heat index around 104. Stay tuned for more updates on the heat and storms.
Isolated storm chances and highs in the 90s will continue into the weekend.
