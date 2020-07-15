Season ticket push continues for UAH hockey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The program was saved. Will the momentum continue? UAH hockey will play, but they need fans in seats when the puck drops for the first home game and the entire season.
“We said it was going to be different, everyone promised it was gonna be different, it’s time to prove it,” UAH interim coach Lance West said. “Now is the time to show that it’s gonna be different. It’s gonna be different in the atmosphere and the way we do things in there, but now is the time to show that it’ll be different with people in the seats.”
The Chargers season ticket campaign started earlier this month.
“We just need to keep that momentum going, by committing to the season tickets,” former UAH player and assistant coach John Mccabe added. “We’ve gotta have that commitment from the city, which is you, the fans, the alumni, the average hockey people. We want to keep this program in Huntsville, we have to sell these season tickets.”
A long road to building a profitable, and sustainable program for the future. Chargers coaches and alumni understand it’s more than the product on the ice to make that a reality.
“Hockey just isn’t a sport anymore, it’s entertainment,” West added. “And for us, that comes down to players having that emotion, with their family and seeing them do that together. Fans can see that and identify with that from when they don’t see that. We’re gonna be a team, we’re gonna be a family, give us a shot, come out see what type of entertainment and emotion we can provide. To the Hockey fan, come out and see how much these young men care about what they’re doing and what the game means to them and how exciting that is to watch.”
