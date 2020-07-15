More than 270 new jobs could be on the horizon in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A major automotive supplier is looking for a place to build a new plant and Muscle Shoals may have just jumped to the top of the list.
If everything goes according to plan, the company, which officials have not publicly announced, would bring in over 270 jobs.
The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board approved $11.5 million to help lure this company in.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, that money would be part of a $75 million capital investment.
The plant would produce electric vehicle components and sign a 12-year lease on the building.
The average entry level wage for each job will be around 19 dollars an hour.
The plant would be built at the Shoals Research Airpark near 6th street and Wilson dam road.
There is a building available, but the company wants to double it's size to 200-thousand square feet.
The Shoals Industrial Development Committee will meet to discuss the plan further next Tuesday.
