Man sentenced to 40 years for deadly New Market wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Seven months after a deadly crash that killed a Buckhorn High School student, the man accused of being responsible has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Court documents show that Joshua Getzinger entered the plea in March and received his sentence on Monday.
The crash happened December 18th on Maysville Road. 18 year old Jordan Collier was killed when the car she was driving was hit by a second car, forcing her into a third.
Getzinger was arrested 9 days later and charged with leaving the scene of an accident without injuries. Court records filed in January allege he didn’t stop after the wreck.
The new sentencing guidelines indicated that Getzinger was receiving a severe sentence due to multiple felonies on his record. A search of court records find multiple past arrests for burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and drug offenses.
As part of the plea deal, Getzinger will receive credit for the 7 months he’s served in the Madison County jail while awaiting the case’s resolution.
He’s also been ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation to the victim’s family.
