Madison County graduation ceremonies happening this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a big week for seniors at Madison County high schools!
On Wednesday and Thursday, the system will host the following graduation ceremonies at the Von Braun Center:
Wednesday, July 15
- 9am, 11:30am & 2pm: Sparkman HS
- 5pm: Hazel Green HS
Thursday, July 16th
- 11am: Buckhorn HS
- 2pm: Madison County HS
- 4:30pm: New Hope HS
- 7pm: Virtual School
Students will have their temperatures taken prior to their ceremony, and everyone entering the VBC is required to wear a mask, though students will have the option of removing theirs once they take the floor.
Once the ceremony is over, students are to leave the VBC and go directly to their cars. They won’t be allowed to congregate and socialize afterwards on site.
