Madison Co. leaders awaiting approval from state before relocating Confederate statue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across Alabama we’ve seen Confederate statues come down.
The one outside the Madison County Courthouse is still standing. Some ask, why hasn’t it moved?
On June 10, the commission decided to ask a state committee for permission to legally move the monument.
Twenty days later, commissioners sent that request. Then last Wednesday, the committee denied it.
This all goes back to the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.
It says statues that have been in place for more than 40 years cannot be taken down.
That's why the county commission is trying to get permission from state to go around that law.
They want to relocate it to the Maple Hill Cemetery.
But some don’t want local leaders to wait for that.
“When he said simply, I am the mayor for all people. that is not for all people,” rally organizer Frederick Whitlow II said.
Rep. Laura Hall attended the rally. She says it should have come down a long time ago.
“I think the next logical step from my perspective would be that the Madison County commissioners would have a meeting with the attorney general, create an MOU and then proceed,” Hall said.
Hall says leaders in Mobile did exactly that; got a memorandum of understanding, paid the $25,000 fine and had a statue relocated. And in Birmingham the mayor didn’t wait for the state’s permission, but hired contractors to remove it and paid the fine.
Jacob Morrison, who attended the rally, says it’s time to act.
“You know what the consequences are going to be. The consequences are going to be that you pay the $25,000. And get it over with,” Morrison said.
County Commissioner Roger Jones says they want to remove it, but legally.
He told us he does not know if the commission has submitted a request to the Attorney General’s office.
Whitlow says he and Mayor Battle accepted awards for unity in 2019.
“The highest honor from a predominately black organization who Doctor King himself was a part of for government. I got it for community service. Now I’m out here doing it. I’m intentional,” he said.
Whitlow says he wants to see Mayor Battle step up and take it down.
“If a mayor can step up in other cities in the great state of Alabama, then he needs to do the same. Mayor Battle you got to do this. Otherwise hand back the plaque, resign and do something different,” Whitlow said.
Commissioner Phil Vandiver says the commission wants a chance to present its case to the Alabama Monument Protection committee.
Vandiver says a Supreme Court ruling with the Birmingham City Council opened doors that should give the committee the authority to grant them a waiver.
The next meeting is Oct. 1.
