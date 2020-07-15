Local schools spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on cleaning supplies

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - School districts across the state are stocking up on cleaning supplies and disinfectants ahead of the 2020-2021 school year.
This is an effort to reduce the spread and hopefully not bring COVID-19 into schools.
That’s easier said than done.
”Really what you gotta look at is the chemicals they’re using. They can’t have any respiratory side effects or dermal side effects to them, you have to be very careful what you’re using in the classrooms,” Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said.
Satterfield says the district is working to purchase disinfectant wipes by the pallet, meaning in bundles of about 70 containers with 500 wipes in each container.
Satterfield says a pallet costs more than $7,000 and they need more than 900 of them. That’s more than $600,000 on disinfectant wipes alone.
The school also purchased liquid disinfectants to fog-clean every classroom at the end of each day.
”We’re probably in terms of clear disinfectant to wipe things down, we’re probably at 40 percent above what we would spend, 35-40 percent of what we would normally spend in a year at this point,” Satterfield explained.
This money, again, is being spent before the school year starts.
Satterfield says they do have left over money from last spring when school wasn’t in session. As well as money from the state and federal government they plan to use to keep cleaning supplies on deck.
Decatur City Schools will release its official school plan for reopening next Tuesday.
