Huntsville police searching for missing woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are looking for a missing woman.
Police say 51-year-old Sharon Michelle Copeland Hardee left her residence on June 30 and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Ivy Avenue in Huntsville. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and red or auburn hair. She has a tribal art tattoo on her back and a Chinese symbol on her neck.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-427-5448.
