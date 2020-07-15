Huntsville schools discuss mask requirement for special education students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School districts across North Alabama are putting out plans that include some level of masks being required.
But for some students and teachers, this might cause serious issues.
Huntsville City Schools acknowledges that wearing a face mask may pose challenges for students with language-based learning disabilities or even physical disabilities.
School officials say they are coming up with ways to ensure that all needs are met.
HCS special education director Elizabeth Long says the district has purchased face shields and is looking to get clear face masks. This will help students who need to read lips and also provide comfort to students who may emotionally struggle with other kinds of masks.
The district is also working to get protective dividers for close contact therapy sessions.
Long says the goal is to accommodate all students no matter which classroom or learning area they are in.
“That general education classroom teacher or the instructional assistant will have access to the face shield,” Long said. “And like I said we are working on the masks to go under that with the clear window so that you have that double layer of protection. We want to be able to put those precautions in place wherever that student needs them to be.”
Long says she’s had a lot of parents ask how they can help their child.
She says the best thing to do is prepare them for the Fall school year by explaining these new precautions and how they’ll work, so they’re not surprised on the first day of school.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.