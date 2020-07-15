Historic pottery kiln discovered on Athens property

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Relics dating back to the 1800s were discovered on private property in Limestone County.
The family unearthed an old pottery production site off Tillman Mill Road in Athens.
State archaeologists were in town Wednesday looking at the historic pottery kiln.
Experts say at one time this site produced hundreds of things, like cooking pots, tombstones and pipes.
“Potters were working in Limestone County before the Civil War, and it could be that there was an earlier pottery kiln and earlier waste dump of pottery shards somewhere on this property. They will probably find it eventually,” said state folklorist Joey Brackner with the Alabama State Council of the Arts.
Information learned will be reported back to the state.
The family says they are working on ways to help preserve the landmark.
