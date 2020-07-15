Gov. Kay Ivey issues statewide mask ordinance set to end July 31

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey held a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to give an update on COVID-19 in Alabama.
See the full press conference here:
The governor was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
A statewide mask ordinance has been issued until July 31:
This was Gov. Ivey’s first press conference since June 30 when she extended her Safer at Home order through July.
Below see resources for businesses released by the Governor’s office as well:
As of Wednesday morning, Alabama has 56,441 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,136 deaths. There have been 18,092 positive tests in the last 14 days with 146,463 tests reported.
