Free COVID-19 tests to be offered in Courtland Saturday

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - Two groups will be offering 250 free COVID-19 tests on Saturday. That’s according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
This will happen at the First Baptist Church of Courtland. The Rev. Jan Turnbore, president of the Lawrence County Chapter of the NAACP, said his chapter and Lawrence County Medical Center will offer free drive-thru testing at the church on Jefferson Street beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
He said interested persons should have a government-issued ID and insurance card. He said if you don’t have an insurance card, you should bring your Social Security card.
Turnbore said the event will remain open until 2 p.m. or all 250 tests are used.
He said you don’t have to be from Courtland or North Courtland to receive a test.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.