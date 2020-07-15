Florence mayor on traveling carnival: “I wouldn’t go”

Mayor Steve Holt is not convinced. “If it was me, I wouldn’t go and take my family,” the mayor said. Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks went a step further. “There is no reason to think an event like that, that puts people close together, would not infringe on health and safety,.” she said. “It seems like an incredibly bad idea to me.” Mayor Holt said the city had to permit the company’s request because it had no standing in which to reject the request. “We could have denied them a permit, and they could have sued us,” Holt said.