First Alert for heat this afternoon and through the rest of the week

Temperatures this morning are already starting off warm into the low to mid 70s and we are expecting our hottest day so far of 2020 later this afternoon. Patchy fog in some spots again this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. By this afternoon we will climb into the mid to upper 90s. We are mostly clear out there to start the day today and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well. Wind from the south today will add a little more moisture to the atmosphere than what we had Tuesday, meaning our heat index may top out near 105-degrees later this afternoon.