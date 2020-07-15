First Alert for heat this afternoon and through the rest of the week

A much warmer start out there today and it gets even worse this afternoon!
Temperatures this morning are already starting off warm into the low to mid 70s and we are expecting our hottest day so far of 2020 later this afternoon. Patchy fog in some spots again this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. By this afternoon we will climb into the mid to upper 90s. We are mostly clear out there to start the day today and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well. Wind from the south today will add a little more moisture to the atmosphere than what we had Tuesday, meaning our heat index may top out near 105-degrees later this afternoon.
Heat and humidity will remain high through the remainder of the week. The next few days we may see heat indices that are high enough to reach “Heat Advisory” criteria, 105-109-degrees. We have the First Alert out for this kind of heat Today, Thursday and Friday. The only changes from today compared to the last two workdays is that both Thursday and Friday bring a small chance at the development of a few isolated storms by the afternoon. The chances remain low for now. The heat will carry on into the weekend as well with temperatures staying into the low to mid 90s with isolated storm chances.
