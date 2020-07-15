FIRST ALERT for heat index over 100° the next few days

Mostly clear skies will again linger overnight with warm and muggy conditions, lows will be in the middle 70s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for heat and humidity for Thursday and Friday, heat indices will again be in the triple digits. Please practice heat safety and stay hydrated, be sure to check on the elderly and your pets. More humidity will lead to chances for isolated to widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoon.
While the threat of severe storms remains low, isolated strong storms may be possible with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail. The hot and humid trend will continue into the weekend with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Very isolated showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Next week looks to be a bit more active as far as rain and storms chances, temperatures will stay seasonably hot in the 90s.
