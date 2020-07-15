Federal employees visit Huntsville after city hits new COVID-19 records

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell describes the COVID-19 data over the past few weeks as a terrifying new record.
“The city of Huntsville, as far as increases go, is 10th highest on a week-by-week basis,” Birdwell said.
Now he confirms federal employees are in town.
“They are here to get feedback from us on some best practices that we have found or observed through our pandemic response here in Madison County,” he said.
According to Bama Tracker, which uses numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, we’ve seen about 1,800 newly confirmed cases of the virus within just the past two weeks.
“They wouldn’t be here if we weren’t having significant increases in COVID-19 cases,” Birdwell said.
On Wednesday in Montgomery, similar conversations were held with the governor and state health officer.
Gov. Kay Ivey and Dr. Scott Harris met with Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force.
In a release to our newsroom, the governor’s office said Wednesday’s conversation was about how the state is responding to the pandemic.
Birx said now is a critical time for the south to slow the spread of the virus.
She said Alabama in particular has high rates of newly confirmed cases and called the mask mandate brilliant.
Birx said it’s critical to keeping businesses open and safe.
