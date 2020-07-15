13 employees test COVID-19 positive at Collinsville senior facility; 1 employee death in June

Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 10:20 AM

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Collinsville Healthcare and Rehabilitation senior living confirmed one employee has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cathy Prater, Director of Nursing at the facility, told WAFF 48 the employee passed away on June 30 following the positive test.

A total of 13 employees have received COVID-19 positives since March. Following each positive test, the employee was required to quarantine for 14 days. Nine of these employees have safely returned to work since the quarantine period ended.

No residents have tested positive at this time.

