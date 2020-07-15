Drive-thru testing site opens in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens-Limestone Hospital is hosting COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Athens.
The hospital is working with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency and county leaders for the “Working Together to Keep Athens-Limestone County Safe” event.
It’s being held at the Athens Sportsplex.
The testing site will be open again Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, as well as next Wednesday and Thursday at the same time.
Those without insurance will be billed $100 for testing.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.