Dr. Birx’s COVID-19 worries prompted Alabama meeting, Ivey’s office says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released what it calls a “general overview and takeaway” from a private meeting Wednesday with Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force.
Ivey, as well as State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris sat down with Birx in the governor’s Capitol office Wednesday afternoon. The meeting was closed to the public and press so specific details of the meeting were not released.
The three then moved to a round table discussion, also held at the Capitol.
Ivey’s office said the discussion included various state health individuals, members of the business and religious communities and other lawmakers.
“Dr. Birx emphasized very strongly that this is a critical time for the South to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and that the governor’s decision to issue a statewide mask order was “brilliant” and critical to keeping our businesses open and running safely,” said Ivey Press Secretary Gina Maiola.
Questions involved a variety of topics including testing, the drug Remdesivir, and how to safely reopen schools and churches.
“Dr. Birx explained that early on the virus seemed to be concentrated in large cities in the Northeast, however, this has not proven to be accurate in the South. She expressed how the South, specifically Alabama, has high rates statewide.” Maiola said. “Dr. Birx told the governor that she was personally worried about the South, which is why she visited our state in person.”
The governor is said to have been appreciative for the meeting and that she “looks forward to keeping an open dialogue with her and the Trump Administration as we work through the pandemic,” the secretary concluded.
