Defense contractor rearrested following drug charges in May

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County investigators arrested Grady Paul Gaston III Wednesday afternoon.
In May, Gaston was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. At the time, investigators said further charges were pending.
His new charges were not listed, but his bond was listed as $155,000.
Gaston is the president and owner of Gradkell Systems Inc., a Huntsville-based IT strategy and solutions business.
He contracts with the Department of Defense.
Gaston previously spoke with WAFF 48 News about the May arrest. He said the was a raid on his house. He said authorities did find some “things” but they were not his. He said “sketchy tenants” have been in and out of the house.
Gaston saud his mother passed away and left behind rental properties to manage.
Sarah Stewart and Bradley Barnett were also arrested in connection to this in May.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.