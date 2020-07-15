Decatur Youth Services employee tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur Youth Services employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The city’s human resources director said this is the eighth city employee infected by the new coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.
The newspaper reports that interim DYS Director Lemzel Johnson said the employee notified the department but had not had any contact with staff or students in recent weeks. The employee had been working from home before taking time off on July 2 for family reasons.
It took 10 days for the employee to get the results back from the test.
That office is now closed until next week.
Seven other employees who tested positive for the virus have recovered and are back on the job.
The city’s human resources director says any employee who tests positive is sent home and quarantined for 14 days.
