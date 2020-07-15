Cullman County offering traditional and virtual learning this fall

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County School system has released a guide for what the fall school year might look like.
“As an educator I truly believe that traditional face to face classroom instruction is the best way to learn,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said.
But balancing that and everyone's health are what Superintendent Barnette and district leaders are trying to figure out. Right now, there are two options when school starts back in August, traditional and virtual learning. The first day of school is August 20.
The county school system released a guide for parents which talks about the different options. While face masks aren’t required, they are strongly encouraged especially in close quarters.
“We’re going to do everything we can do to keep our faculty, staff and students as safe as possible. If they choose traditional, we’re going to put a lot social distancing in place and things like that,” Barnette said.
When it comes to virtual learning, some rural districts struggle with internet access. Barnett says the system is working on a plan to try and get as many students and teachers connected as possible.
“We’re going to try and do some things where we have some remote internet access areas where you can drive up to some of our campuses, park in the parking lot, and at least get some temporary internet services,” Barnette said.
Barnette tells us the back to school plan can change at a moment’s notice. It just depends on what the coronavirus situation looks like as they get closer to August 20.
