Crime Stoppers: BMX bike stolen outside Huntsville coffee shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are hoping your tips will help them catch a thief who rolled off with a pricey BMX bike.
Police say it all went down on June 21 at Honest Coffee on Clinton Avenue. The suspect was caught on surveillance video looking around, then swiping the bike.
Police describe it as an expensive BMX bike with no markings, black handlebars, green and black grips and a red seat.
Police say the man appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s.
If you can help identify him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.