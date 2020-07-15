Answering your questions about Alabama’s mask mandate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We know you have questions about the new face covering mandate announced buy Gov. Kay Ivey Wednesday morning.
Here are some answers to help you out.
Q - When I will have to wear a mask?
A - You wear a mask whenever you are in close contact with people who don’t live in your home. That can be a business, a bus, or an outdoor venue if you can’t stay 6 feet apart from people.
Q - What is considered a mask under this new health order?
A - The goal is to cover your nose and your mouth, so you have a few options. Whether it’s store-bought or you made it, they don’t have to be medical grade. Cloth is fine. The order also says you can improvise by using scarves, bandanas or T-shirts. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a mask over a scarf or bandana to stop droplets.
Q - There are already orders in place in Madison County and Decatur. Which rules are we supposed to follow?
A - This is the guidance straight from the governor’s office: follow the statewide mandate. While it’s in effect, it replaces all local mask rules.
This is important: The order details five categories for exceptions: Practical necessity, which covers small children and people with disabilities, or you when you are eating or drinking. There’s an exception for exercise, communicating with an audience or completing certain job functions.
The important thing to remember with those exceptions, wearing a mask is still strongly encouraged.
And if you’re a business owner, the state has resources for you, like signs that are available on the governor’s website for you to print and hang in your business.
Ivey says you could face a fine if you don’t follow the order, but she also stressed that she does not want to see the equivalent of a mask police force.
She says wearing a mask is your civic duty, like voting.
This amended order begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and will last through July 31.
