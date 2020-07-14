Your blood type may mean you are more susceptible to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Your blood type may make you more vulnerable to getting COVID-19, according to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine.
This study published results showing people with blood type O are less likely to get the virus, meanwhile people with type A are more likely.
Researchers studied patients at hospitals in the Italian and Spanish epicenters to gather these results.
Dr. Ali Hassoun with Huntsville Hospital told us this data is interesting, but there’s more work that needs to be done. He said we need more information before determining whether a blood type makes you more susceptible to the virus.
“I think it’s a little bit early to judge that,” Dr. Hassoun said. “We are going to need a little bit more data to check on it. This are only a few publications showing that, and I think we are going to need more proof.”
Dr. Hassoun also said here locally they aren't seeing that same trend.
“We tried to look at our data in the hospital to see if there is much of a difference and we didn’t see that,” he said.
As of now, Dr. Hassoun said it’s simply too early to tell.
"To prove a concept of anything you really need a large group and at the same time multiple studies to prove that concept."
Also, he said the idea that any virus will gravitate towards a certain blood type is rare.
“There is certain parasitic infection and certain bacterial infection that can correlate with a certain blood type but it’s very rare with a viral infection,” Dr. Hassoun said.
The researchers of the study say this research was a massive undertaking in a very short period of time, and it’s important to explore further testing.
