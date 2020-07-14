Warm & muggy start with patchy fog, more heat & sun this afternoon

It’s another foggy start to the day for some folks out there, but the sun will be back and will lead to a hot afternoon.
We are once again dealing with areas of patchy fog across the Tennessee Valley as we have light wind and high humidity. While not everyone is experiencing the fog, those that do see it will have periods of very low visibility. Once the fog mixes out and lifts we will see plenty of sunshine which will pile on the heat. Temperatures today will climb into the low to mid 90s with humidity keeping the feels like temperatures into the upper 90s.
Heat and humidity will remain high through the remainder of the week. Wednesday will be out hottest day so far in 2020 with many reaching the mid to upper 90s. Paired with dew points into the upper 60s and low 70s, we will see feels like temperatures surpassing 100-degrees. Heat indices may be high enough to reach “Heat Advisory” criteria of 105-109-degrees. This heat will continue Thursday and Friday with the only changes being that both days bring a small chance at the development of a few isolated storms by the afternoon. The chances remain low for now.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.