Warm & muggy start with patchy fog, more heat & sun this afternoon

Heat and humidity will remain high through the remainder of the week. Wednesday will be out hottest day so far in 2020 with many reaching the mid to upper 90s. Paired with dew points into the upper 60s and low 70s, we will see feels like temperatures surpassing 100-degrees. Heat indices may be high enough to reach “Heat Advisory” criteria of 105-109-degrees. This heat will continue Thursday and Friday with the only changes being that both days bring a small chance at the development of a few isolated storms by the afternoon. The chances remain low for now.