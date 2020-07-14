Upwards Career & Training Fair begins today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are more than 40,000 people out of work right now in Alabama.
But, at the same time, businesses are looking for the right people to fill open jobs.
From Tuesday, July 14 to Thursday, July 16 there is a virtual career fair happening across the region to connect the right people with the right opportunities.
According to Stephanie McCulloch, the Executive Director of North Alabama Works -- a workforce council made up of leaders from the chambers of commerce -- the event will help job seekers find opportunities and also provide training to workers who are seeking a career change.
“We still have a pretty high unemployment rate compared to what we had just a few months ago so there are lots of people out there who are needing work and we have lots of businesses who are looking for workers right now,” McCulloch said. “So just trying to help them make those connections… Mainly a lot of what this is about is making sure people know that the company is here and hiring and what there application process is like so that they don’t have to go looking in multiple places.”
For job seekers, signing up for this virtual career fair is not complicated. It’s as simple as setting up an account on the Upwards Alabama website. You will upload a resume, log on at one of the time periods that works best for you, and explore the employer virtual booths.
The kick-off live event happens at 10am CST on July 14, but employers will be ready to chat with job seekers at the times listed.
- Tuesday, July 14th, 1pm to 4pm CST
- Wednesday, July 15th, 2pm to 4pm CST
- Wednesday, July 15th, 7pm to 8pm CST
- Thursday, July 16th, 9am to 12pm CST
Employers can also register for a booth on the Upwards Alabama website.
If the event has a good turnout, McCulloch says the county chamber will try to host another one soon.
Signups for this week’s career fair are still open for both job seekers and employers.
Check out some of the companies registered for the three-day virtual event.
- Clayton Alabama
- Drake State Adult Education Program
- Athens State University
- Alabama Department of Corrections
- Aerotek
- FreightCar America
- Rogers Group Inc.
- REHAU
- Wayne Farms- Prepared Foods
- ALABAMA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD
- Alliance HR
- Calhoun CC Adult Education
- Express Employment Professionals
- Valley Rubber, LLC
- Big River Broadcasting
