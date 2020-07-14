Squirrel in Colorado tests positive for bubonic plague

Jefferson County, CO. (WBRC) - Jefferson County, Colorado health leaders are warning people after a squirrel tested positive for bubonic plague.
Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) announced the case on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The squirrel was found in the Town of Morrison near Denver.
The squirrel is the first case of plague in the county. Plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis, and can be contracted by humans and household animals if proper precautions are not taken.
Health officials say humans may be infected with plague through bites from infected fleas, by the cough from an infected animal or by direct contact (e.g., through a bite) with blood or tissues of infected animals. Cats are highly susceptible to plague and may die if not treated promptly with antibiotics. Cats can contract plague from flea bites, a rodent scratch/bite or ingestion of a rodent.
Dogs are not as susceptible to plague; however, they may pick up and carry plague-infected rodent fleas. Pet owners who suspect their pets are ill should consult a veterinarian.
Symptoms of plague may include sudden onset of high fever, chills, headache, nausea and extreme pain and swelling of lymph nodes, occurring within two to seven days after exposure. Plague can be effectively treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should consult a physician.
Risk for getting plague is extremely low as long as precautions are taken.
Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) recommended residents take the following precautions:
- Eliminate all sources of food, shelter and access for wild animals around the home.
- Do not feed wild animals.
- Maintain a litter and trash-free yard to reduce wild animal habitats.
- People and pets should avoid contact with sick or dead wild animals and rodents.
- Use precaution when handling sick pets. Have sick pets examined by a veterinarian.
- Consult with your veterinarian about flea and tick control for your pets.
- Keep pets from roaming freely outside the home where they may prey on wild animals and bring the disease home with them.
To learn more about animal-borne diseases in Jefferson County, including plague, please visit www.jeffco.us/2368.
