Several cars broken into, two stolen in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Video from a security camera on Hunter Lane in Hartselle has been circling Facebook after several cars were broken into early Monday morning.
”I didn’t hear anything. Woke up about 630 the next morning, got ready to leave and the truck was gone,” Les Blevins explained.
Blevins’ pick up truck was stolen out of his driveway on Gypsy Trail.
About a mile down the road near Pinewood and Glennwood Drive, the same thing happened to Rachel White.
”My husband woke me up the next morning as he’s getting ready to go to work and he said where’s your keys, I mean where’s your car, your car’s gone,” White said.
White came outside to see her new car gone and foot prints all over her and her neighbor’s yards.Both White and Blevins left their cars unlocked with the keys inside.
”I would like to see people keep their stuff secured the best they can, especially fire arms. Homeowners also need to keep their vehicles locked.” ALAN
Hartselle Lieutenant Alan McDearmond said after the report was made Monday, the department had more reports coming in the next night.
Hartselle Police arrested 18-year-old Tywin Wyatt. He was arrested after an officer saw him running from one car in a neighborhood into his own car - the car Wyatt was driving when pulled over is stolen from Birmingham.
McDearmond says he believes Wyatt is one of the three responsible for the car thefts and break ins.
”You can see a stolen vehicle passing down the road, another in front of it, while the subject is entering a truck. So that will account for three people, we believe those are the same people who were here Monday,” McDearmond explained.
If you have footage or any information on these break ins or stolen vehicles, please call your local law enforcement.
