10 percent turnout possible for Alabama runoff election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s voter turnout for the primary runoff is predicted to be lower than initially anticipated, according to Secretary of State John Merrill’s office.
Initially, it was predicted the voter turnout would be between 17 and 22 percent.
“With Alabama voters exercising extreme caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, we now believe turnout for today’s Runoff Election to be somewhere between 10-15%,” Merrill said.
Merrill believes the lower than normal turnout could be due to voters being cautious during the coronavirus pandemic. He encourages any eligible Alabama resident who has not voted to find their polling place, which close at 7 p.m.
While the use of facial masks is highly recommended, Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshall say state law does not allow for county election officials to mandate their use as a requirement for being able to vote.
“I encourage anyone who is interested and eligible to go vote today, while also practicing CDC recommendations,” the secretary added.
